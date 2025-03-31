Live music, cocktails and vibes: Barca at Casa Hotel launches weekly music nights from 4th April

JayRar

As demand continues to grow for experience-led nights out and authentic local entertainment, Casa Hotel is answering the call. From Friday 4th April, its Spanish-inspired bar, Barca, will host live music every Friday and Saturday evening – bringing soulful soundtracks, buzzing atmosphere, and expertly crafted cocktails to the heart of Chesterfield.

First up on stage:

Launching the series on Friday 4th April is Peter Harrison, a talented singer-songwriter from Sheffield known for his warm vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and acoustic melodies that blend folk, pop, and indie influences. Peter will perform three 45-minute sets from 6.30pm, creating an intimate and uplifting atmosphere that sets the tone for Barca’s new season of live entertainment.

On Saturday 5th April,Jayrar brings his signature live lounge-style covers to Barca. A versatile musician with a passion for reimagining well-loved tracks, Jayrar blends soulful vocals with acoustic instrumentation to deliver a fresh spin on everything from chart hits to timeless classics. He’ll perform two 45-minute sets from 6.30pm, providing the perfect soundtrack for a sociable Saturday night.

Paul Harrison

A full artist line-up will follow via Casa Hotel’s website and social media channels.

Weekly schedule at Barca:

Fridays

2-4-1 Cocktails from 5pm–8pm

Live Music from 6.30pm

Saturdays

Live Music from 6.30pm onwards

With the rise of ‘early-evening’ entertainment and the shift away from noisy late nights, Casa Hotel is tapping into a wider trend: socialising with substance. This is about more than drinks – it’s about ambience, live connection, and a reason to stay longer.

“Casa is all about warm hospitality and creating spaces people genuinely want to spend time in,” says Mark Thurman, Managing Director of Casa Hotel.

“Barca reflects that perfectly – it’s somewhere you can pop in for a quick drink after work or spend the whole evening enjoying music and great conversation. The addition of live music just adds to the energy.”

Barca is far more than a hotel bar – it’s a destination in its own right. Inspired by the vibrant dining culture of Spain, the bar serves up a curated selection of wines, craft beers, premium spirits and cocktails. It’s also a relaxed and sociable spot for enjoying stone-baked pizzas and tapas-style small plates – perfect for sharing over drinks and live music.

Guests can also enjoy pre-dinner drinks at Barca before heading to Cocina, Casa’s 2 AA Rosette award-winning restaurant. Cocina is a Tapas, Steak and Grill restaurant with Spanish influences running through its menus.

From tapas plates to dry-aged sharing cuts cooked over fire in a specialist Spanish oven, Cocina is all about bold flavours, sociable dining and the finest seasonal ingredients. Much of the produce, including its renowned heritage breed steaks, is sourced from Walton Lodge Farm – the hotel’s own estate just a few miles away.

Whether you’re a hotel guest, a Chesterfield local, or visiting from nearby Sheffield, Barca’s sociable yet stylish vibe makes it the perfect place to unwind. And with free on-site parking, it offers a safe, stress-free alternative to city centre nightlife – ideal for post-work drinks, pre-dinner drinks with friends, or a weekend date night.

This new live music offering also supports local and grassroots performers – something increasingly important to guests looking for meaningful and memorable experiences when they go out.

Barca has already built a loyal following for its bottomless brunches, signature cocktails, and relaxed elegance – and this next chapter cements its place as one of the most exciting social spots in the region.

For more information on Barca and to see full details of the new live music and cocktail nights, visit: casahotels.co.uk/dine-at-casa-hotel/barca-bar.