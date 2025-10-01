Live and Local goes "Wild" at The Doe Lea Centre
‘Wild’ - what does it conjure up for you? Is it an event, a place, a feeling? Is it a moment standing at the edge of a raging sea or being lifted up and spat out of a whirling tornado; running for your life through city streets or coming face to face with a wolf; the animal within that can’t always be tamed or the wilderness at the edge of your home?
Created from conversations with over seventy people across rural, urban and seaside locations, ‘Wild’ is a new theatre production celebrating what ‘Wild’ means to us, in the natural world, in our towns and within ourselves. It will take you on a journey of emotions from childlike wonder, sympathy and excitement, to fear and moments of unfiltered nostalgia.
Tickets cost £15 and include a light supper and are available from the Doe Lea Centre or through the Live and Local Website.