Little Bo Peep - Norton Players 2023 Pantomime
The pantomime lasts for about two and a half hours, including the interval, ending with a special treat: children are invited on stage to participate in a final song or game with the cast!
The Norton Players were founded in 1980, and they have been producing amazing pantomimes ever since. They moved to Coal Aston in 2001, and they have performed 18 of their 41 pantomimes at the Coal Aston Village Hall.
If you have never seen a pantomime before, you are missing out on a lot of fun! Pantomimes are musical comedies that are based on fairy tales or folk stories, and they usually have a lot of jokes, songs, dances, and audience interaction. You can cheer for the heroes, boo the villains, and join in the fun with the characters on stage.
The Norton Players always make sure that their pantomimes are suitable for the whole family, and they offer a variety of refreshments during the interval. You can enjoy tea and biscuits, ice cream, pop, sweets, and chocolate while you watch the show.
Those who have seen their pantomimes over the years can tell you that they are always entertaining, hilarious, and heart-warming. The Norton Players are a talented and dedicated group of people who love what they do, and they always put on a great show.
If you are looking for something fun to do with your family or friends, I highly recommend checking out their next pantomime.
Tickets for the Thursday, Friday or Saturday performances are - £12, £10 Children up to 16 years of age and £40 Family tickets for 2 Adults & 2 Children.
Please send a Stamped Addressed Envelope AND Cheque for the correct amount to Norton Players c/o 25 Beech Crescent, Eckington S21 4AP.
Remember to include the numbers of Adults & Children, &/or, Family Tickets being booked.
The Performance(s) you are Booking for - Thursday, Friday, Saturday Afternoon or Saturday Evening.
Cheques payable to Norton Players
Full ticketing information can be found on the web at: 2023 NP Panto.pdfor Community | Coal Aston Village Hall | Coal Aston.