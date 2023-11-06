A Norton Players pantomime is always suitable for the whole family, with refreshments available including tea and biscuits, ice cream, pop, sweets, and chocolate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pantomime lasts for about two and a half hours, including the interval, ending with a special treat: children are invited on stage to participate in a final song or game with the cast!

The Norton Players were founded in 1980, and they have been producing amazing pantomimes ever since. They moved to Coal Aston in 2001, and they have performed 18 of their 41 pantomimes at the Coal Aston Village Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have never seen a pantomime before, you are missing out on a lot of fun! Pantomimes are musical comedies that are based on fairy tales or folk stories, and they usually have a lot of jokes, songs, dances, and audience interaction. You can cheer for the heroes, boo the villains, and join in the fun with the characters on stage.

Our 41st Panto - 18th at Coal Aston

The Norton Players always make sure that their pantomimes are suitable for the whole family, and they offer a variety of refreshments during the interval. You can enjoy tea and biscuits, ice cream, pop, sweets, and chocolate while you watch the show.

The pantomimes last for about two and a half hours, including the interval, and they end with a special treat: children are invited on stage to participate in a final song or game with the cast!

Those who have seen their pantomimes over the years can tell you that they are always entertaining, hilarious, and heart-warming. The Norton Players are a talented and dedicated group of people who love what they do, and they always put on a great show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are looking for something fun to do with your family or friends, I highly recommend checking out their next pantomime.

Tickets for the Thursday, Friday or Saturday performances are - £12, £10 Children up to 16 years of age and £40 Family tickets for 2 Adults & 2 Children.

Please send a Stamped Addressed Envelope AND Cheque for the correct amount to Norton Players c/o 25 Beech Crescent, Eckington S21 4AP.