Life is too Short
A story of music and of family.
Julia Titus (aka. Ma Bessie) brings her own story on stage with music and storytelling following the footsteps of her ancestors back to the Caribbean. Julia and her four piece band will give you Gospel, Reggae, Rocksteady, Calypso, Blues and Jazz, in a story that will touch everyone in some shape or form.
Bring your Mum, Dad, Sisters, Brothers, Nans and Grandads on a special journey of living history.
The show is on at The Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Derbyshire, on Saturday 18th. May at 7.30pm.
Tickets available from Dave on 01773 856545 or online at ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall