Legendary musical Blood Brothers returns to Buxton Opera House this September

The legendary, award-winning musical Blood Brothers returns to Derbyshire this September! The international smash hit show plays at Buxton Opera House from Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 September 2025 as part of its ongoing UK Tour. Tickets are on sale at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

Award-winning playwright Willy Russell’s epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983. The musical has since triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers, scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway. It is considered 'one of the best musicals ever written' (Sunday Times). Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

The superb score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

The cast of Blood Brothers. Photo: Jack Merriman

Vivienne Carlyle leads the cast as Mrs. Johnstone. Her performance earned her nightly standing ovations in the West End and has garnered widespread acclaim since she joined the national tour last year. Continuing as the twin brothers, Mickey and Eddie, are Sean Jones and Joe Sleight, with Gemma Brodrick reprising her role as Linda. Making a welcome return after time away from the production are Kristofer Harding as the Narrator, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons and Danny Knott as Perkins. Joining the cast for the Autumn 2025 tour are Michael Gillett (Sammy), Francesca Benton-Stace (Donna Marie/Miss Jones), and Latesha Karisa (Brenda). Also continuing with the tour are Tim Churchill (Mr. Lyons), Dominic Gore (Neighbour), Alex Harland (Policeman/Teacher) and Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor).