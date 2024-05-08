Learn a game day at Geeks Headquarters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families are invited to attend the day which will be put on by the town centre stalwarts, with kids and adults being taught how to play and build decks in either Pokemon, Yu-gi-oh or Disney Lorcana, with the £4 entry covering the event entry and a chance to build a deck with a shop expert for a family of four plus the chance to take home 100 free cards from the stores boxes!

This offer also includes promo boosters and cards for select games and the chance for kids to go through bulk boxes and take as many cards as they want!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shop co-founder, Aberto Naso, said: “We want to open up Geeks Headquarters to the entire community of Chesterfield and give people a chance to learn a game.

Geeks Headquarters or Soresby Street

We know that during school holidays going out is getting more expensive with the cost of living crisis but at the same time parents don’t want to have their kids stuck on an xbox or in front of Netflix for hours on end.

This event gives families the chance to learn a game that they can all play at home together and for kids and their parents/carers to come out and socialise in the community.

Geeks Headquarters, affectionately known as GHQ, is a card game and collectibles specialist, selling and running events for Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, Yu-gi-oh, Disney Lorcana and Dungeons and Dragons each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop offers the chance to play games in the shop casually for free, with refreshments such as coffee, crisps and flapjacks available for purchase and is open Monday through Sunday.

GHQ also offers laser cutting and 3D printing services at a competitive rate as well.

The store was opened by brothers Alberto and Massimiliano Nasso in 2013 and has numerous awards in that time.

Store assistant, Kieran Cobley, added: “For many Geeks Headquarters is a second home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a place to come after work and enjoy a game or two with like minded geeky people.

“I speak from personal experience that a shop like GHQ is a key part of the business community in Chesterfield, it hires local people, has given numerous individuals work experience and has worked with local charities.”

Recently the store has had a refit, with new toilet facilities being put in with new tables, fresh paint and new TV and white board displays.