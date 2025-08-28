Last chance to enjoy Jungle Park at Derbion, following a successful summer of fun

Local families only have until Friday 4th September to visit Jungle Park Derbion

Young adventurers have just one week left to climb, swing and soar on Jungle Park, Derbion’s much-loved family high ropes course, before it closes.

Until Friday 4th September, brave children can swing, step and scale through Derbion’s thrilling treetop course for just £4 per child, with final tickets on sale now.

Located on Level 1 outside Boots, the high ropes trail has proved incredibly popular once again with local families this summer, with more than 2,000 children swinging and climbing their way through the course so far.

During each session, children* can hop into a harness and explore a range of exciting challenges, including swinging platforms, a balance beam and cargo nets, moving timber logs, a Bosun’s chair and Tarzan’s bridge.

For younger adventurers, the Jungle Park Ball Pit offers lots of ground-level entertainment for tots and families.

Throughout the summer holidays, Derbion has provided hours of entertainment for all the family with a variety of activities and events, including Paw Patrol character visits, workshops at LUSH and this year’s Hatch winner, The Studio by Tania Purdy, plus new film releases at Showcase Cinema de Lux, delicious food deals, and more.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many families enjoying the summer holidays here at Derbion, and Jungle Park has once again remained a firm favourite with little shoppers! We hope as many families as possible can join us to enjoy Jungle Park before it leaves the centre next week.

“With a jam-packed calendar of events ahead and a wide range of shops, restaurants and leisure facilities – including the newly announced Social Sports Society and Flo openings later this year – we’re proud to offer a full day out with something for everyone under one roof.”

For more information and to book Jungle Park tickets, visit www.derbion.com/events/jungle-park/.