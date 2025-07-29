Last chance to book tickets for Pottery Festival 2025

Join in with a wide range of clay activities from Creative Community Pottery this August.

Creative Community Pottery will be holding a Pottery Festival in Chesterfield. Everyone will be able to join in with hands-on pottery activities and discover more about the history of pottery in Chesterfield. There will be vase making workshops where you will be taught how to create a beautifully decorated vase. You can also take part in drop-in clay activities for all ages to experiment and learn how to make personalised hanging decorations. These creations will all be displayed in a community exhibition where everyone is invited to come along and see the creativity of the people of Chesterfield!