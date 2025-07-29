Last chance to book tickets for Pottery Festival 2025
Creative Community Pottery will be holding a Pottery Festival in Chesterfield. Everyone will be able to join in with hands-on pottery activities and discover more about the history of pottery in Chesterfield. There will be vase making workshops where you will be taught how to create a beautifully decorated vase. You can also take part in drop-in clay activities for all ages to experiment and learn how to make personalised hanging decorations. These creations will all be displayed in a community exhibition where everyone is invited to come along and see the creativity of the people of Chesterfield!
There are many opportunities to get creative with clay. Subsidised tickets are available for the activities and skilled teachers will be on hand to adapt techniques to match everyone’s needs.
Ways to get involved…
Monday 4th August – Vase Making Workshops
The Assembly Rooms, Chesterfield Market Hall. 10am & 1.30pm
Tuesday 5th August – Drop In Clay Decoration Making Workshops
The Assembly Rooms, Chesterfield Market Hall, 10am – 3.30pm
Saturday 30th August – Pottery Exhibition with activities and Makers Market
The Assembly Rooms, Chesterfield Market Hall. 11am – 4pm
For tickets, please visit creative-community-pottery.sumupstore.com
All proceeds will be going towards a permanent home for Creative Community Pottery.