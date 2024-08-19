Ladies Voices present a concert of movie and musical magic to raise funds for cancer treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ladies Voices present a magical evening of songs from stage and screen to support life-saving cancer treatment for Esther Allen.

Ladies Voices, a celebrated local singing group based in Dronfield, is proud to announce their upcoming concert on Saturday, 5 October 2024, at 7:00 PM. This special evening will feature an enchanting selection of songs from beloved movies and musicals, offering a night of entertainment for a worthy cause.

The concert, to be held at the Civic Hall in Dronfield, is more than just a showcase of talent; it is a heartfelt effort to raise funds for Esther Allen, a local resident in urgent need of life-saving cancer treatment. All proceeds from the event will go directly towards Esther's medical care, helping her access the treatment she needs.

Tickets are priced at £10 each and can be purchased online at www.ladiesvoices.com. With a combination of powerful vocals, uplifting songs, and a spirit of community, this concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Event Details:

Join Ladies Voices for an evening filled with music, hope, and support for a critical cause. Your attendance will not only provide enjoyment but also contribute to saving a life.

About Ladies Voices:Ladies Voices is a dynamic singing group known for their diverse repertoire and strong community involvement. They regularly perform at local events and are committed to using their talents to make a positive impact.

About Esther Allen:Ester Allen, age 43, is a Dronfield mum who has been battling stage four melanoma for the last 14 years. She is currently undergoing treatment in Israel which is not available in the UK, but offers a real chance of a cure. This concert aims to help towards providing the financial support she needs to continue her fight against this devastating disease.