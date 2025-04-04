Kids go for just £1 as wrestling invades two Derbyshire towns

SWF champion Archie Cole set for action

Two massive family wrestling events are set to invade North Wingfield and Dronfield next week.

Wrestling fans will be getting ready to Rumble this Easter Holidays when Kapow wrestling bring live wrestling to Derbyshire for 2 incredible shows.

On Thursday April 10th The Resource Community Centre in North Wingfield will stage its first ever show featuring tag team and solo action and includes appearances from The Wrestling Ghostbuster Dr Logan, Young wrestler of the year and current SWF UK champion Archie Cole, British wrestling legend Kris Kay, Mjr Lee Buff and The immortal Keano.

Then on Friday night April 11th The Civic Hall in Dronfield becomes a 1 night wrestling arena when Dr Logan and Archie Cole get joined by Joel Cobra, Billy o Keefe and The Denizen for an action packed event.

Both events start at 7pm with Doors opening at 6:30pm and kids go for just £1 when booked on TicketSource www.ticketsource.co.uk/kapow-wrestling