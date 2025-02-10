Kickstart your career at an apprenticeship open event

By Pulic Relations
Contributor
Young people, parents and carers are invited to attend an event in Chesterfield designed to give them direct access to industry experts to find out what career options may be suitable for them.

Taking place on February 26 at Hasland Village Hall from 6pm, attendees can learn more about apprenticeships and the options available to them after completing school.

The Apprenticeship and Technical Education Information Event will focus on the construction, manufacturing and engineering and health and social care sectors, and will also include a chance to ask current young apprentice ambassadors questions to gain a good understanding about entering the workplace.

The event is organised by Chesterfield Borough Council in partnership with the East Midlands Combined County Authority Careers Hub and is hosted by the ASK programme. The event is free to attend, and no booking is required.

Apprenticeship and Technical Education Information Event 2024placeholder image
Apprenticeship and Technical Education Information Event 2024

126 people attended the previous Apprenticeship and Technical Education Information Event in Staveley last year, with one young person joining MSE Hiller as an apprentice. Six young people who attended the event have also now enrolled with Chesterfield College as learners in the Construction Skills Hub.

