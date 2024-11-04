Keelan's Kitchen Live 2025 tour tickets are now live

By Keelan Wright
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 15:06 BST
Keelan Wright, age 18, is going on a UK Wide book tour in 2025.

Keelan Wright is turning up the heat as he hits the road with his very first tour in 2025 to mark the launch of his cookery book Keelan's Kitchen: Seasonal dishes.

An Evening with Keelan: Cookbook Tour will visit towns and cities entertaining audiences with live demonstrations and cooking tasks and special guests.

The exciting and fast-moving shows will kick off at Derbyshire's, Milton Hall on Thursday 6th March 2025 before heading out across England, Scotland and Wales in March, April and May 2025.

Keelan's Kitchen Live 2025placeholder image
Keelan's Kitchen Live 2025

Expect an evening where mouth-watering dishes are rustled up, Q & A session, and a chance to cook live on stage with Keelan, with 10% of all show profit's supporting Teenage Cancer Trust there is no better event to support!

Get your tickets at www.keelanskitchen.co.uk

