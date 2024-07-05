Just The Tonic's 30th anniversary extravaganza kicks off this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This weekend, iconic UK comedy club Just The Tonic is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a star-studded line up

Kicking off the festivities tomorrow night is the inimitable Ross Noble as compere. Noble, who cut his teeth at Just The Tonic in the '90s, will be joined by an eclectic line-up including Angelos Epithemiou of "Shooting Stars" fame, freestyle rap comedian MC Hammersmith, and "Man Like Mobeen" star Guz Khan.

Reflecting on his return for this weekend's celebration, Noble quipped, "Just the Tonic was one of the first clubs I played 30 years ago at the start of my career as a fresh-faced young comic. I am delighted to return to be part of the celebration. It will be the perfect way to have a great night out filled with some big old belly laughs while simultaneously being faced by the dark spectre of our collective mortality."

Saturday's matinee features the introspective Daniel Kitson as host, alongside "Upstart Crow" star Spencer Jones and "Taskmaster" winner Lou Sanders. This afternoon show allows comedy fans to get their laughs in before the Euro Quarter Finals.

The weekend closes out on Sunday with comedy maverick Johnny Vegas, known for his eccentric humour and roles in shows like "Benidorm." He'll be supported by Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Lindsey Santoro, the charming Tom Stade, and Paul Tonkinson, who holds the distinction of being Just The Tonic's first-ever comedian back in 1994.

Set against the backdrop of Melbourne Hall, attendees can enjoy street food and refreshments from fully stocked bars while soaking in the comedy atmosphere. This weekend's anniversary celebration not only honours Just The Tonic's significant contribution to the UK comedy scene over the past three decades but also showcases its commitment to nurturing both established and emerging talent.