Join Woodcraft folk for 'Camps for All' this autumn in the Peak District!

This autumn, youth organisation Woodcraft Folk are organising an exciting adventurous residential in the Peak District National Park for young people aged 10-15 as part of their ‘Camps for All’ initiative!

Woodcraft Folk’s ‘Camps for All’ programme has seen the youth charity hosting adventurous residentials at their centres across the UK in 2023. The camps are growing in popularity with the last one fully booked and already camps are lined up for 2024 due to increased demand. They offer the perfect opportunity for the young attendees to get outdoors and try exciting experiences and bushcraft activities.

For their last Camps for All of the year, Woodcraft Folk are inviting young people aged 10-15 years to join them in the Peak District National Park at the idyllic Lockerbook Farm Residential Centre; a location perfect for exploring the great outdoors. The site offers a unique outdoor experience and the centre provides a great base for outdoor residential education for youth groups, schools, public sector and voluntary organisations and companies throughout the year. The camp runs from 24-26 November.

Woodcraft Folk is a movement for children and young people, open to everyone. The youth organisation offers a place where children grow in confidence, learn about the world, build lasting friendships and start to understand how to value the planet and each other.

Two young people look out across the Peak District National Park from Lockerbrook Farm centre

Project Manager, Lauren Karstadt at Woodcraft Folk says:

‘Our Camps for All events are a great opportunity for young people to connect with the outdoors, develop skills, build confidence, take part in workshops and try new experiences. They’ll be leaving with memories to last a lifetime. Many children don’t have access to the outdoors and our Camps for All events provide the perfect opportunity for them to get close to nature as well as learn new skills.’

The camps will be led by Woodcraft Folk’s experienced staff and volunteers where attendees will explore the residential sites surrounding areas of natural beauty, play co-operative games, take part in educational workshops on topics such as peace and climate action, enjoy adventurous activities as well as making time to spend evenings chilling around the campfire toasting marshmallows and star gazing.

With activities on offer such as crate stacking, bushcraft and climbing those attending have plenty to enjoy and will come away with memories to last a lifetime.

Young person Abseiling up a wall as part of an activity at Camps for All

For Woodcraft Folk members that sign up to the camp there is a discount and for non members who book onto the camp their fee also includes an annual subscription to Woodcraft Folk’s Voyagers membership that comes with a welcome pack! The price for members is £100 and for non members it is £120. The fee covers accommodation, food and activities for the full weekend.

Booking closes when spaces are filled so book soon to avoid disappointment.

Don't miss out! Find out more and register your interest in the Lockerbook camp athttps://woodcraft.org.uk/projects-campaigns/camps-for-all.

If you can’t make the camp dates, check out Woodcraft Folk’s website for other ways to get involved at https://woodcraft.org.uk/ Woodcraft Folk run camps, local groups and events for all ages throughout the year.