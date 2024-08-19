Join Vicar Lane for a sporty bank holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vicar Lane invites visitors to enjoy two FREE events this bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday 24th August families can enjoy a summer sports day. From 11am-4pm, visitors will be able to test their skills on different activities and little ones can get a glitter tattoo.

On Monday 26th August, dog lovers will be in for a treat, as renowned dog event company, Pup Up Café, will be hosting Vicar Lane’s very own dog Olympics.

The day will be filled with FREE activities including agility fun, professional photographs, puppuccinos and lots more!

Dog Olympics at Vicar Lane

Visitors can test their pooches’ skills on the agility course which will include a long jump, hurdle, weave, tunnel and seesaw. Plus, dogs can enjoy diving into the ball pit and playing with the choice of toys on offer.

Dogs will be spoilt with unlimited treats. Plus, the puppuccino station will serve the pooches favourite hot drink with a choice of blueberry, carrot and strawberry toppings. Water bowls will also be placed around the event to keep dogs hydrated.

To capture this special event, there will be a professional dog photographer on hand providing the cutest photos of visitors and their furry best friends.

This event is being organised as part of Vicar Lane’s summer of sport series celebrating the best of British sport. Young athletes have been challenged to complete as many activities as possible to receive stamps on their passport, to win a prize on their third visit. There is still time to collect a passport this weekend and collect stamps at the upcoming activities.

Summer Sports Day at Vicar Lane

To see further details on what’s on at Vicar Lane visit www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/

Sarah Bowler, Tenant and Community Liaison Manager said: “We hope families are enjoying all the FREE sport themed activities and that the passport encourages kids to try new activities and collect stamps along the way. Plus, we’re thrilled to be hosting a dog Olympics day at the centre. We thought this was a fun addition to our summer of sport events programme. We hope dog lovers enjoy all the activities this event has to offer.”