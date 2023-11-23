In conjunction with Chesterfield based florist Thanks A Bunch, Vicar Lane are excited to host a festive table centerpiece workshop.

On Saturday 16th December between 11am and 1pm, guests are invited to make a beautiful Christmas table centrepiece. Expert florists will teach the basics of how to arrange and create a unique design, for guests to take home. There will be lots of tips and tricks on how to add additional touches to accentuate the styling of any Christmas table.

Tickets are £35 per person which includes:

All materials and equipment required

Advice and guidance with expert florist

A beautiful, festive Christmas centrepiece to take home

Hot drinks and mince pies

Festive Table Arrangement Workshop

(Eventbrite fees apply)

Spaces are limited so participants should book via the Eventbrite page here.

This is an adults only event due to the nature of the event involving sharp equipment. The event will take place in Unit 14 on Vicar Lane, located near to Waterstones.

Plus! Vicar Lane has their very own Winter Wonderland grotto for children to come along and meet Santa. This will remain open on specified dates and times until Christmas Eve. Tickets to visit are £8.50 each and every child will receive a gift and certificate to take home.

Vicar Lane is also offering Autism Friendly Santa Experiences (on selected dates and times). This experience aims to support children with autism and sensory conditions to enjoy all of the Christmas magic in a more calming and relaxed environment. These sessions must be booked in advance.

In addition to Santa’s grotto, there is a whole host of fun to keep all the family entertained on the run up to the big day.

This Saturday (25th November), between 10am to 4pm, there will be a day of festive fun. Visitors are sure to have a ‘bear-y’ merry time as Snowy the polar bear will be roaming around Vicar Lane ready to spread festive cheer throughout the day. Visitors will also be able to take part in the personalised bauble workshop. The workshop will be located next to Waterstones and no advance booking is required. Subject to availability.

On specified dates in December, between 11am-4pm, Vicar Lane is inviting families to come along to Santa’s workshop to get writing their letters to Santa. Plus! There will be lots of Christmas crafts for all to get involved in. Santa’s elf workshop will be located next to Waterstones.

Vicar Lane’s very own Elf Training Academy will also be open on Saturday 16th December and Friday 22nd December between 11am to 4pm. This will be located next to Waterstones.

For more information on opening times of the grotto and everything that is on over Christmas please visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/.

