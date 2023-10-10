Join Santa for breakfast or afternoon tea this Christmas at Shipley Park Garden Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Make sure you don’t miss out on the most important meal of the day and book tickets for all your family.

This magical experience is hosted by Santa and his elves and guests can expect a hearty breakfast and then sit back and enjoy tales from the North Pole.

Watch as your child's face lights up when they receive a gift from Santa and capture the moment with a photo opportunity (remember your phone!).

Booking now open at Shipley Park Garden Centre

Can’t make breakfast or fancy a lie-in? Santa will also be available for afternoon tea at the restaurant where you can indulge in both savoury and sweet treats, have a chat with the man himself and receive a gift that will be cherished for years to come.

No festive visit to the store is complete without a meeting with Santa so gift your little ones a day that they'll never forget at Shipley Park. Tickets are available priced at £14.95 a child. £12.95 an adult for Afternoon Tea. £9.95 an adult for Breakfast..