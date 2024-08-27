Join in the fun at Wingerworth Art Group
We are a group of like-minded people who form a great art group. We meet every Wednesday at 11am - 1pm in the church rooms next to All Saints Church, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. The group have a mixture of abilities and work in different styles and mediums.
In order to show our talents we organise an exhibition every year to share our artwork with the public who have the opportunity to purchase some of the pieces.
Our next event is at the church on September 28.
Interested? Contact us on 07766644335 or by email on [email protected]
We look forward to hearing from you.
