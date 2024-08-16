Join Bolsover Drama Group in Oklahoma!
Meet the handsome cowboy Curly and the beautiful farm-girl Laurey who begin their love story in the brand new state.
It’s not without its challenges…we’re talking about the mysterious farmhand who’s obsessed with Laurey named Jud Fry.
Swing on by to meet Will Parker, fellow cowboy who’s back from his trip to Kansas City looking for his lovely girlfriend Ado Annie…who’s currently stuck in a love triangle!
As they say ‘nothing worth having comes easy’ especially when it comes to true love! Will they have a wonderful life together in a brand new state? Come along with us to the box social dance to find out….
With over 15 songs, grab your cowboy hats and dancing shoes, there’s fun for all the family here in OKLAHOMA!
You’ll find us on the ranch at Bolsover Assembly Rooms, Wednesday, 2nd to Saturday, 5th October, nightly at 7.15pm (Saturday matinee 2pm) and tickets are on sale now priced £9 from www.bolsoverdramagroup.org (http://www.bolsoverdramagroup.org).
