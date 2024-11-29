Jingle all the way to Carsington Water’s Christmas Artisan Market

Carsington Water is inviting everyone to enjoy some festive fun at its first ever, free to attend, Christmas Artisan Market, which is due to take place Sunday 8 December.

Over 30 local artisan market stalls will make up the festive market, including candles, cakes, jewellery and cheese, while mince pies and mulled wine are also on offer to get people in the Christmas spirit.

To build excitement even further, there will also be a number of different crafts for children, including a ‘letter to Santa’ station, make your own natural Christmas decoration and make your own reindeer food.

To add to the Christmas cheer, the Honey Belles Choir and Cromford Community Wind Band will be performing between 12-4pm. The market itself opens at 10am, and all stalls will be open until 4pm.

Visitors can take a look at the different stalls and also have a wonder around the reservoir

Donna Marshall, Senior Visitor Engagement Officer at Severn Trent, said: “We’re excited to welcome families to enjoy our first ever Christmas market at Carsington Water. The market is free to attend and promises to be a great day out for people of all ages.

“The holiday season is a time for bringing people together, and we’re looking forward to sharing the festive spirit with visitors to our site.”

Carsington Water hosts several events all year round from half marathons to monthly artisan markets..

The Christmas market is free to enter, while parking charges at Carsington Water apply.

