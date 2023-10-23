News you can trust since 1855
Jazz at Coal Aston Village Hall

A unique night at Coal Aston Village Hall to hear high calibre jazz for the first time in seven years.
By John ReedmanContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:34 BST
Sunday 3rd December is one of those unique nights at Coal Aston Village Hall where you will hear high calibre jazz inspired by the beautiful scenery of Scotland - it will be over seven years since their last Jazz Concert.

It will be the same two accomplished and successful musicians playing a mixture of jazz standards and their own compositions - Ian Miller on saxaphone and Dominic Spencer on piano playing music that will appeal to jazz novices and hardcore enthusiasts.Further information from Coal Aston Village Hall.

