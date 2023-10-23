Jazz at Coal Aston Village Hall
A unique night at Coal Aston Village Hall to hear high calibre jazz for the first time in seven years.
Sunday 3rd December is one of those unique nights at Coal Aston Village Hall where you will hear high calibre jazz inspired by the beautiful scenery of Scotland - it will be over seven years since their last Jazz Concert.
It will be the same two accomplished and successful musicians playing a mixture of jazz standards and their own compositions - Ian Miller on saxaphone and Dominic Spencer on piano playing music that will appeal to jazz novices and hardcore enthusiasts.Further information from Coal Aston Village Hall.