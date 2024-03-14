Japan Fest Welcomes Asia - Cromford Mills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prepare to be enthralled by an array of extraordinary performances featuring LJ English, renowned as Britain's Enka Singer, and Sumie Kent, a virtuoso Koto player. Additionally, witness the awe-inspiring displays of martial prowess by Aikido Derby, adding a thrilling edge to the experience.

The festivities extend beyond mere spectating, offering a plethora of exhilarating activities to engage in. Challenge your abilities in the strategic game of Shogi, embrace tradition by donning elegant Kimonos, or unleash your creativity through the art of Fox mask painting.

No cultural celebration is complete without a culinary journey, and Japan Fest Welcomes Asia delivers authentic Japanese cuisine and pan-Asian delights that evoke the bustling streets of Tokyo, tantalizing your taste buds with each bite.

Origami Activity

Venture into the bustling marketplace, where treasures abound, from exquisite crafts to coveted Anime merchandise, providing ample opportunities for exploration and discovery. As you delve into Cromford Mills' unique blend of history and innovation, you'll find yourself immersed in a world where the past seamlessly intertwines with the present.

Adding an extra layer of enchantment to the day, take a leisurely stroll through Cromford village, soaking in its charming atmosphere and rich heritage, further enhancing the magical experience.