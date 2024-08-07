Japan Fest comes to Buxton Pavilion Gardens

Japanese Arts and Crafts: Participate in workshops and demonstrations where you can try your hand at origami, calligraphy, and fox mask painting. These hands-on activities are perfect for all ages and offer a unique way to engage with Japanese art.

Authentic Food and Drinks: Taste the diverse flavors of Japan with offerings from OISHI, a beloved Japanese street food vendor. Enjoy a range of dishes from sushi to noodles, and don't miss the sake tasting sessions led by expert Samuel Boulton.

Cultural Performances: Be mesmerized by a variety of performances, including traditional Japanese folk singing by LJ English, taiko drumming by Leicester Taiko, and a koto performance by Aki. Experience the modern twist of J-rock with Nattoheads and the fusion of traditional and metal music by Black Tsubaki.

Interactive Activities: Engage in the Cosplay Parade, where creativity and craftsmanship are on full display, or try on a kimono to experience the elegance of traditional Japanese attire. Additionally, you can learn the strategic game of Shogi or enjoy the unique Meian Maid Cafe experience.