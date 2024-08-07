Japan Fest comes to Buxton Pavilion Gardens
Set for Sunday, September 29, this event promises a day filled with authentic experiences, captivating performances, and delicious cuisine, all brought to you by the dedicated team at Otaku World.
Japan Fest Buxton is a vibrant cultural showcase featuring a variety of attractions and activities that highlight the richness of Japanese traditions. Here's a glimpse of what awaits you:
Japanese Arts and Crafts: Participate in workshops and demonstrations where you can try your hand at origami, calligraphy, and fox mask painting. These hands-on activities are perfect for all ages and offer a unique way to engage with Japanese art.
Authentic Food and Drinks: Taste the diverse flavors of Japan with offerings from OISHI, a beloved Japanese street food vendor. Enjoy a range of dishes from sushi to noodles, and don't miss the sake tasting sessions led by expert Samuel Boulton.
Cultural Performances: Be mesmerized by a variety of performances, including traditional Japanese folk singing by LJ English, taiko drumming by Leicester Taiko, and a koto performance by Aki. Experience the modern twist of J-rock with Nattoheads and the fusion of traditional and metal music by Black Tsubaki.
Interactive Activities: Engage in the Cosplay Parade, where creativity and craftsmanship are on full display, or try on a kimono to experience the elegance of traditional Japanese attire. Additionally, you can learn the strategic game of Shogi or enjoy the unique Meian Maid Cafe experience.
Special Guests: Meet Chloe Eves, the talented voice actress known for her work in popular games like Genshin Impact. Get your items signed and enjoy fascinating discussions about her voice acting career.
Japan Fest Buxton is not just an event but a celebration of cultural exchange and community. It's an opportunity for everyone to immerse themselves in the traditions, tastes, and talents of Japan. Don't miss this incredible festival that promises unforgettable memories and enriching experiences.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.otakuworld.co.uk. Join us and be part of this cultural extravaganza!
📅 Date: Sunday, September 29
⌛ Time: 11:00am - 5pm
📌 Location: Buxton Pavilion Gardens, 5-13 Burlington Rd, Buxton SK17 6JR
💲 General Ticket: £10 / Family: £35 / Under 5s: Free
