Jack the Ripper revealed....in Buxton

After 136 years the identity of Jack the Ripper is set to be revealed in a new show at The Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton on March 6th.

‘An Evening with Jack the Ripper’ Written and hosted by Steve Morgan will journey into the sordid realms of Victorian London to retrace the footsteps of the victims and follow the trail of a killer. A path that will ultimately lead to the unmasking of the man who cast the darkest of shadows over the east end of London in 1888.

Steve Morgan says: “Despite whatever you may have seen in the media recently, the DNA supposedly found on an item clothing belonging to a victim has been rejected by members of the scientific community. It's not the smoking gun people believed it to be.

"But I'm convinced that by the end of this show the audience will have stared into the eyes of Jack the Ripper. The only people to have previously done so were his victims. This time however, the audience will live to tell the tale.”

Is the greatest unsolved case in history about to be solved?

Award-winning producer and broadcaster Steve Morgan has captivated thousands of people on his celebrated ‘Ripper walks’ through the east-end of London, where he retraces the steps of the notorious killer through the streets he stalked. Now he has adapted the story for the stage and invites you to join him on a voyage into the dark heart of London where he’ll explore the greatest unsolved case in history in a bid to reveal the identity of Jack the Ripper.