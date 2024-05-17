Ivy House School Unveils Innovative Learning Space - A Train Carriage School Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ivy House School, part of the Shaw Education Trust, is thrilled to announce an exciting new addition to its site - a repurposed train carriage that will serve as an immersive and engaging learning environment for its students as a new school library.

Ivy House School, located in Littleover, Derby, is a special school dedicated to serving students aged 2-19 with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities (PMLD) and Severe Learning Disabilities (SLD).

The school offers a tailored curriculum designed to meet the unique needs of its students, focusing on personalised learning and development.

In January 2024, Ivy House School received an 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted, reflecting its exceptional quality of education, strong leadership, and dedicated staff. This rating underscores the school's commitment to providing a supportive and effective learning environment for its students, ensuring they achieve their full potential.

Picture of the potential train design and the actual carriage we are getting.

The happy, supportive, and purposeful atmosphere at Ivy House School fosters an environment where pupils are nurtured, praised, and acknowledged for their individuality, knowledge, skills, and accomplishments. The school takes pride in creating an environment where students enjoy coming to school, celebrating their own successes as well as those of their peers.

"We are constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance the learning experience for our students," said Ian Armstrong, Headteacher at Ivy House School.

"The train carriage library will provide a unique and stimulating space that will capture our students' imaginations and inspire them to develop a love of reading.

"Additionally, it will provide a valuable cultural capital building experience, as many of our students have not had the opportunity to travel on a train due to their special educational needs and disabilities."

Picture of the internal train carriage which will be refurbished

The opportunity to acquire and repurpose a train carriage aligns with our commitment to innovation, inclusivity and sustainability in education. This will provide a purposeful functional space for our learners to be immersed in reading.

Ivy House School's highly motivated, professional, and well-trained team of staff works collaboratively with parents, carers, and other professionals to ensure that all aspects of the school's offerings meet the needs of each student. The train carriage library is a testament to the school's commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience.

"We are excited to see the positive impact this unique learning space will have on our students," added Ian Armstrong, Headteacher. "It aligns perfectly with our mission to nurture and celebrate the individuality and achievements of each student while providing them with engaging and innovative learning opportunities."

The train carriage classroom is expected to be ready for use by the start of the next academic year, and Ivy House School looks forward to welcoming its students into this one-of-a-kind learning environment.

Picture of the external train carriage which will be refurbished

We’d also like to send out an open invite to the Ivy House School Summer Fair on Saturday, 6th July, from 11am to 3pm!

It's a fun-filled day for the whole family with games, food, and entertainment. Your participation will help The Friends of Ivy House School in their mission to obtain charitable status, unlocking wider funding opportunities.

The funds raised will support enriching trips and visits for our students with complex health and SEND needs, giving them the chance to explore and experience the world beyond the classroom. Don't miss out on this wonderful event for a great cause!

Please contact Ian Armstrong for more information.

Website: www.ivyhouse.derby.sch.uk