It’s time for crazy golf at Vicar Lane
There is no booking required, so visitors can just turn up, first come first served.
The centre has been hosting activities over the summer holidays, to tie in with their summer of sport campaign.
Young athletes have been challenged to complete as many activities as possible to receive stamps on their passport, to win a prize on their third visit.
There is still time to collect a passport at the centre and collect stamps at all the upcoming activities.
On Saturday 24th August, families can enjoy an exciting summer sports day and on Monday 26th August dog lovers will be in for a treat at the centres very own doggy Olympics.
The summer of sport season comes to an end with another terrific sports day on Saturday 31st August.
To see the full schedule of events this summer at Vicar Lane, visit www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/
Sarah Bowler, Tenant and Community Liaison Manager said: “We hope families are enjoying all the FREE sport themed activities and that the passport encourages kids to try new activities and collect stamps along the way. It has been lovely to see visitors relaxing on the deckchairs and enjoying all that we have to offer this summer”
