It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Heanor garden centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store which belongs to British Garden Centres - the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, will kick off its festivities this month and is expected to impress and attract visitors excited for Christmas across the county.

Despite the unpredictable weather this summer, Shipley Park residents can now get into the holiday spirit by visiting the store which is full to the brim with a variety of Christmas decorations to suit any taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These decorations come in different themes, such as traditional reds, greens, and golds that evoke the true Christmas spirit, modern and refined winter themes of silver and white, or romantic pastel pinks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shipley Park Garden Centre opens its Christmas store at the end of the month

In the run-up to Christmas, Shipley Park has everything you need to decorate your home interiors and make this Christmas season a memorable one for your family.

At Shipley Park Garden Centre, you can also find a diverse selection of gifts such as toys, puzzles, games, stockings, and pet products. It's an ideal one-stop shop for all your Christmas needs.

Additionally, Shipley Park Garden Centre specialises in gardening essentials, and you can explore their fantastic plant and gardening sundries department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Manager, Simon Fox said: “British Garden Centres’ Christmas stores offer a delightful and enchanting experience.

"The festive department in Shipley Park offers a vast selection of exquisite Christmas decorations, gifts, and home decor, all set for the big day.

"It has everything one could need to make their Christmas perfect and provides families with an unforgettable experience.”

The Christmas Store at Shipley Park Garden Centre is open from 09:00 - 17:30 on launch day, then Monday to Friday 09:00 – 17:00 and 10 am – 4.30 pm on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 20% off Christmas decorations if you are a British Garden Centres Family Card member. (Exclusions apply).