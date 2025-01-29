Introspection Exhibition at Creative Melbourne Gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Creative Melbourne Gallery is delighted to announce its latest exhibition, Introspection, running from 19th February to 15th March.

This exciting showcase features an extraordinary collection of original artwork - paintings, prints, photography and mixed media works by an impressive line-up of artists, whose work has been inspired by looking into the past to find images for the future.

Emerging Artists Beth Edge and Jenny Stevenson bring their artistic flair to the gallery with a selection of beautiful and thought-provoking works, including the captivating Reviving Melbourne series. Their unique ability to capture emotion and storytelling in visual art adds an exciting dimension to Introspection.

Hope 3 by Karen Wicks

Other highlights are a collection of jewellery by Amanda Graham using recycled oxidised precious metals and semi-precious stones to create organic shapes that you just have to touch.

Introspection features several exceptional artists:

Jane Bevan, an artist using natural and found materials, collected on daily walks in the ancient woodland near her home in Derbyshire.

Beth Edge, a fine art photographer whose evocative prints and photographic installations explore light and texture in compelling ways.

Beth Edge & Jenny Stevenson with Reviving Melbourne at Creative Melbourne Gallery

Amanda Graham, offering unique jewellery crafted from reclaimed gemstones and precious metals.

Oliver Lovley, a contemporary artist whose innovative work adds depth and vibrancy to the exhibition.

Andrew Mason, presenting a collection of exquisite handmade ceramics.

Jenny Stevenson, exhibiting her stunning original mixed media collages inspired by her life in South Derbyshire.

Karen Wicks, showcasing powerful industrial landscape prints capturing derelict buildings and the secrets within.

Visit UsCreative Melbourne Gallery is located on Church Street, Melbourne, DE73 8EJ

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

Whether you’re an art collector or simply someone who appreciates creative expression, Introspection promises to inspire and captivate.

About Creative Melbourne Gallery

Creative Melbourne Gallery is a vibrant art space dedicated to showcasing exceptional contemporary art in the heart of Melbourne, Derbyshire. The gallery brings together talented artists across a variety of mediums, providing a platform to connect with audiences and share their creative visions. The Gallery was opened in February 2022 by the team who organise Melbourne Festival Art & Architecture Trail and has developed a strong following in three short years.