Inner Wheel District 22 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire get Lahdidah
The venue: The Hostess Restaurant at Sookholme rose to the challenge and was appropriately decorated. Seven tables seating 57 guests including Inner Wheel members, some husbands and other guests. In the invite Lyn laid down the gauntlet to come in 1940’s dress/attire. The guests also rose to challenge with many land girls, nurses, housewives, dapper men in uniform and other patriotic attire. A magnificent raffle, organised by Lyn’s home club Bolsover and heads and tails competition raised an impressive £586
Entertainment was from a female trio, the Lahdidahs: Bridget, Kate and Yvonne with the assistance of their sound engineer/heavy lifting/general factotum Bear. Ranging with songs by the Andrews Sisters, Nat King Cole and Glen Miller. They had our feet tapping and hands clapping with some singing along and impromptu dancing. Mainly lead by an energetic group of members from Kirkby-in-Ashfield Inner Wheel Club.
Old favourites including Bless them All, the Siegfried Line, Roll out the Barrel, Pennsylvania Avenue 6-5000 and many more. People took to the dance floor to learn the Pally Glide Some more successfully than others. It’s amazing how many people do not know their Left from their right – including the author.
The evening rounded off with a patriotic rendition of Land of Hope and Glory with much flag waving.
A great but poignant night. We have so much to thank those who did and didn’t come back home after 8th May 1945, for.
To know more about Inner Wheel and our District and Clubs look at https://innerwheel.co.uk and the tab for “Our Districts” Remember we are D22. contact me Yvette Thomas District Editor [email protected]