Independent Abbeydale launch their first music trail event - Abbeydale Live with 50+ Acts across 14 venues

On Saturday 26th April 2025, Abbeydale Live will launch with over 50 live acts performing across 14 venues, the festival will transform Abbeydale Road into a one-day showcase of music, independence, and community collaboration.

Born from the energy of local traders, artists, and neighbours, Abbeydale Live has its roots in shared challenges and a desire to see the area thrive. The event is produced by the Abbeydale Traders Association, which formed in 2022 in the wake of a series of break-ins affecting small businesses along the road. Since then, what started as mutual support has grown into something much bigger—helped along by a successful bid to the Economic Recovery Fund, and the creation of the Independent Abbeydale brand.

This year’s event builds on the success of Independent Abbeydale’s 2024 pilot autumn festival, with an even wider mix of music, performances and activities taking place in venues up and down the street. From pubs and cafés to bars and bottle shops, each space is hosting something different—and all of it free. The line-up features acts like the Langsett Dance Orchestra, University of Sheffield Big Band, Montuno, and emerging performers from WaterBear Music College. The full artist line-up will be released closer to the time.

The festival’s production is being overseen by Tim Foulerton-Walker, a seasoned programmer and event coordinator with deep roots in Sheffield’s cultural scene. Tim runs The Big Swing—the city’s longest-running weekly live jazz night—and brings a wealth of experience from festivals including Tramlines, No Bounds and Signals, as well as national events like Glastonbury, Boomtown and Eden Festival. His involvement ensures Abbeydale Live has the organisational backbone to match its grassroots energy.

Alongside the live venues, a Buskers Corner by the Greek Village will bring a street performance element to the day, with pop-up performances dotted around shopfronts and side streets. Hybrid Studios will be showcasing artists selected through their Arts Council-funded mentoring programme, giving local talent a platform to share new work with the public.

Families are also catered for, with Broadfield Park transformed into a kids’ area hosted by Everyone Active (formerly Sheffield City Trust). Entertainment will include appearances by crowd favourite Benoit the Magician, as well as activities for all ages throughout the day.

Nicole Jewitt, Chair of the Abbeydale Traders Association and owner of Coles Corner, said:

"This festival has come out of people getting organised. We’ve always had the talent, the venues, the ideas—Abbeydale Live just connects the dots. It’s about keeping things local, lifting each other up, and showing that a street like ours has a truly unique offering and needs celebrating!."

The event also marks the final phase of the Traders Association’s Economic Recovery Fund supported project. But with momentum building, this feels more like a beginning than an end. The recent acquisition of the historic Abbeydale Picture House by festival partners True North Brew Co is a sign of things to come, with long-term plans to restore it as a cultural hub for the area.

Abbeydale Live is completely free and open to all. Whether you live nearby, work in the area, or just want to spend a day exploring Sheffield’s independent heart, you’re invited to walk the street, meet new faces, and discover something unexpected.