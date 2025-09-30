Immersive light show returns to Bolsover Castle - Now over two nights

The sell-out event Bright Winter Nights will return to Bolsover Castle this November, illuminating the town’s iconic landmark for two magical evenings.

Launched in 2023 by Junction Arts to celebrate 30 years of the Bolsover Lantern Parade, Bright Winter Nights has quickly become a highlight of the winter calendar. Each year, the show combines large-scale projections, soundscapes, and interactive artworks to transform the castle into a glowing canvas of community spirit and creativity.

This year’s theme is “Hear My Voice”, with all artworks co-created alongside young people from Bolsover. Working directly with professional artists, they are shaping the installations to ensure their ideas, perspectives, and voices take centre stage.

The Bolsover Partnership is funding a project with Bolsover School, while Boza Youth Club is collaborating with VideoClub and Urban Projections. Global supply chain solutions provider Wesco Anixter is also supporting the event by funding an art commission involving Stubbin Wood School and Neurohub.

In response to overwhelming demand, organisers Junction Arts have added an extra evening, giving more people the chance to experience the spectacular light show.

This year, the event will take place on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 November, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, with a dedicated quiet session from 4.30pm to 5pm.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices remaining the same as last year: £2 per child and £3 per adult. https://tinyurl.com/3tekawnd

Kylie North, Project Manager at Junction Arts, said: “We’re so excited to bring Bright Winter Nights back to Bolsover for a third year – and now across two nights! It’s become such a favourite with local people because every year feels different, with new ideas lighting up the castle walls. This year’s theme, ‘Hear My Voice,’ is all about young people sharing their thoughts and dreams for the future. Get ready to be dazzled – and don’t be surprised if there are a few unexpected twists along the way!”

Joel Wileman from Bolsover Castle said: “Hosting Bright Winter Nights is truly a highlight of our year at Bolsover Castle, and this year we’ve got twice as much spectacle to enjoy across two nights. We’re thrilled to welcome back an event that shines a spotlight on local voices and provides a huge castle-shaped platform to the fantastic creative talent in Bolsover. It’s going to be an unmissable night!”

Bright Winter Nights 2025 is presented by Junction Arts in partnership with English Heritage, NeuroHub, and Videoclub, and is funded by Arts Council England, Bolsover District Council, Bolsover Partnership, and Wesco Anixter.

The event forms part of the Bolsover Winter Festival (27–29 November), alongside the much-loved Bolsover Christmas Market and Bolsover Lantern Parade – three festive days of creativity, light, and celebration.