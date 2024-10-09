Immersive light show returns to Bolsover Castle next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bright Winter Nights will return to Bolsover Castle this November, illuminating the town’s iconic landmark and featuring a newly commissioned interactive digital art installation!

The immersive light experience was launched in 2023 by Junction Arts to mark the 30th anniversary of the lantern parade. This year, the event promises to be bigger and better, with three new light installations, co-created with the local community and specialist artists.

Bolsover Castle will once again come to life with live projections, images and sounds, celebrating local people, technology and art.

The centrepiece for this year’s Bright Winter Nights has been commissioned by the Bolsover Place Board and will feature a dazzling, interactive installation. It will be created in collaboration with Derbyshire storytellers Babbling Vagabonds, video projection artists Illuminos and young people in Bolsover.

The numerous light displays will feature a diverse range of voices, including an installation co-created by the LGBTQIA+ community via a national partnership with Dreamy Place, who stage festivals in Brighton and Crawley.

Kylie North, Project Manager at Junction Arts said: “Bright Winter Nights is back, with more lights, more projections, more community involvement and more chances to engage with the artworks!

We’re excited to be working in partnership with so many great organisations to bring together one amazing event that will mark the start of the festive season. Every piece of content at Bright Winter Nights has been co-created by the community, working with professional artists – representing voices from all parts of Bolsover.”

“The concept of the event is the same as last year, but all the content is new for 2024, with more interactive elements for visitors to explore, immerse themselves in and enjoy. There’ll also be plenty of surprises, we can’t wait for people to come along and experience it.”

Nikki Waters, Bolsover Place Board member and General Manager of Hardwick Estate & Stainsby Mill said: “Bright Winter Nights is such a special and important event in the heart of Bolsover. It’s incredibly exciting that it is back for 2024, bigger and better than before. It will showcase the very best of what the district has to offer and will both attract visitors to the town and provide an important moment for local residents to come together and celebrate the place where they live and work. Bolsover is a thriving and dynamic place with so much to offer, and Bright Winter Nights celebrates and showcases the town and wider district at its very best.”

Joel Wileman from Bolsover Castle said: “At English Heritage, we’re striving to make new connections with the community through heritage and tell everyone’s story. Bright Winter Nights and Junction Arts’ wider work fits perfectly with this vision.

“Last year’s event was a sell-out, so we’re delighted to extend the ticket allocation to 1,000 for 2024, which promises to be a spectacular event. The Castle was built by William Cavendish for impressive celebrations and Bright Winter Nights will continue this trend in style.”

Junction Arts is organising the event in partnership with English Heritage and arts organisations Platform Thirty1, and videoclub. Bright Winter Nights is funded by Arts Council England and Bolsover District Council.

Tickets are the same price as last year, £2 per child and £3 for adults and are available to buy now: www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/bright-winter-nights-29-nov-24/

Bright Winter Nights, The Bolsover Christmas Market and the Bolsover Lantern Parade are all part of the Bolsover Winter Festival – a weekend of festive fun that will take place on the 29th and 30th of November. More information about the weekend can be found on the Visit Bolsover website