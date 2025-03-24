ICCB hits the right notes with regional success

Smiles all round - Ireland Colliery in the prizes!

Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band have continued their brilliant run of success after securing 2nd place at the Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships earlier this month, earning promotion straight back to the Third Section for next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They beautifully told the story of Greek legends Daedalus and Icarus, but unlike Icarus in the tragic tale, Ireland continued to fly high as they write their own legendary story. They're absolutely delighted to be representing the Midlands at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September, and recent successes have really reflected the resilience and dedication of their team.

Following devastating floods in October 2023 that left their band-room in ruins and caused catastrophic damage that may have been the end for many bands, they've made an extraordinary comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since appointing their new musical director Sarah Fellowes last summer, Ireland have now won three trophies in just four months, including becoming the 3rd Section Champions at the North East Midlands Brass Band Association contest in November. They're excited to be representing Chesterfield and its musical heritage and are looking forward to more success soon.

Upcoming Concert.

In preparation for the National Finals, the award-winning band is now looking to raise funds, and this will start with "A Night at the Movies with Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band" – a thrilling show of epic music from the silver screen on Saturday, 5th April at 7.30pm at the Speedwell Rooms in Staveley. Be prepared to sit back, hold onto your popcorn, and experience the cinematic magic as ICCB brings you the best show in town!

Tickets are still available and are £12 (£10 concessions), available through ticketsource.co.uk/iccbb or by contacting Ian on 07976 237757.

Tea, coffee, and programmes will be available. You can keep up to date with the latest band developments by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and at iccbb.co.uk.