Hurst Farm Stories – An Oral History Project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund

You are invited to take part in Hurst Farm Stories. This is a local oral history project capturing the memories, stories, reflections and experiences of people who live and work, or have lived and worked, at Hurst Farm in Matlock.

The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and explores everyday lives. It aims to preserve and celebrate Hurst Farm’s history for future generations as part of the area’s rich and diverse narrative.

Do you have a story to tell? Would you like to get involved?

We are seeking people who:

Helicopter Park at Hurst Farm

Have personal experiences of living or working at Hurst Farm, past or present.

What’s involved

A recorded oral history interview conducted by trained volunteers.

Your story may be used in exhibitions, a woodland heritage trail or preserved in archives, with the option for anonymity.

Interviews will be scheduled between May and June 2025 with three public ‘Drop-In’ sessions on 27th and 29th May and 4th June.

Recording venues across Hurst Farm including The Hive, 6 Hazel Grove, Matlock, DE4 3ED and Farmers View Social Club, Hazel Grove, Matlock, DE4 3ED

Why your story matters

A view over Hurst Farm towards Riber Castle

Your experiences will help document and preserve the history of living and working at Hurst Farm, offering valuable insights for future generations.

How you can get involved

Tell us your story – help us capture the voices and stories of the people who have shaped Hurst Farm.

Share with others – tell your family, friends and networks about the project and how to get involved.

To share your memories and find out more, get in touch

Please email: Ruthie Boys at [email protected] with your name and your availability in May and June 2025.

Give us call and leave a message: 07593 794565

Comment or message on Facebook: Hurst Farm – Wild Works

Visit the Events page on our website: www.hurstfarm.co.uk

We will be in touch to discuss the next steps.