Hubbub's Summer Social is coming

Designed by and for the Learning Disabled, Autistic and Neurodivergent community, Hubbub Theatre's renowned Summer Social is back.

Derby-based learning-disabled Theatre charity, Hubbub Theatre, are hosting their annual Summer social event at Déda this July.

The popular night, designed by and for the learning disabled, autistic and neurodivergent community, has been created to provide a fun, creative, bold and radically kind evening in the city centre.

Hubbub take over their home at Déda and in previous sell out events, celebrate with a carefully planned programme of music, dancing, food, crafts, a raffle and quiet space. Music comes from Hubbub’s own DJ’s, there are performances from Hubbub’s Get Involved groups, and their professional company of actors and performers, The Company.

Let's celebrate summer!

“The evening is always a brilliant success with everyone coming out and having fun,” says Bethany Smith, dancer, choreographer and member of The Company who co-hosts the event.

“Hubbub is about pure kindness and passion and experience, these evenings are the coolest thing ever,’ says Anil Chand, actor, performer and member of The Company who co-hosts the event with Bethany.

Friends and family of all ages are welcome to join the party and booking is strongly advised. Tickets start at £12.50 including a buffet meal and there are three ways to book: In person at Déda, 19 Chapel Street, Derby. Via the website: www.hubbubtheatre.org Or by phone: 01332 370911.