Hospice invites local community to come and remember loved ones at special Light up a Life Event
Treetops Hospice is inviting people to remember loved ones at their special Light up a Life Event on Sunday 3 December, 4pm till 5pm, at the hospice site in Risley, Derbyshire.
The free event includes readings, carols, and a quiet moment of reflection, before the lights on the hospice Christmas tree are switched on.
The hospice site will be open from 3pm for refreshments. Christmas cards and wreaths will be available to purchase (cash only).
Attendees are encouraged to wrap up warm, as this is an outdoor event. There is restricted disabled parking on site. Roadside parking is available outside of the hospice.
For more information about the Light up a Life Event or how to share a memory of your loved one on the Treetops Light up a Life Tree, visit www.treetops.org.uk/lights.