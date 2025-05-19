Treetops Hospice has teamed up with the Derby Book Festival to offer book-lovers a special deal in all 19 hospice charity shops across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

To coincide with the launch of their Summer Festival, from Friday 23 May to Saturday 7 June, avid readers can pick up two free fiction books when they spend £10 in any Treetops charity shop, to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the literary festival.

Sian Hoyle, Derby Book Festival Director said:

“The Festival brings together people of all ages and interests who love books and inspires new readers. And what better place to pick up pre-loved books of all genres than in a Treetops charity shop!

Hospice helps celebrate Derby Book Festival with a special treat for book lovers L-R: Julie Knight, Shop Manager, Treetops Charity Shop – Allestree and Sian Hoyle, Derby Book Festival Director

“It’s great to team up with a much-loved local charity that cares for hundreds of people in the local community.”

James Thomas, Treetops Head of Retail said,

“We’re really pleased to be able to support such a well-established and well-loved annual event, which brings hundreds of book-lovers to Derby.

“We hope our shoppers will take advantage of the opportunity to select from a wide range of pre-loved fiction books for adults and children they can find in all our charity shops. From thrillers and romance to teen and science fiction, there’s something for everyone.”

Proceeds from shops help the hospice provide nursing care and emotional support to local patients and families. Every year, Treetops cares for over 2,000 people with life-limiting conditions and those struggling with a bereavement.

A list of Treetops charity shops and their locations can be found online at www.treetops.org.uk/shops.

Derby Book Festival will be held from 23 May to 1 June in venues across the city and includes a wide programme of events for all the family at locations across the city. Find out more at: www.derbybookfestival.co.uk/whats-on/events