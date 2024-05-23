Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local charity, Treetops Hospice, has launched this year’s much-loved Moonlight Walk. Hundreds of people will take to the city streets on the evening of Friday 6 September to raise money for the local hospice.

The Moonlight Walk is Derby’s biggest night-time charity walk starting at 8pm. Participants can take on a 5k or 10k route, starting and ending at Bustler Derby. Treetops is offering an early bird discount entry fee of £12 to the first 200 people to register for the event.

Treetops, based in Risley, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who have been bereaved, and their loved ones.

Last year, the hospice cared for over 2,000 local patients living with conditions such as cancer, dementia, and motor neurone disease.

Hospice charity walk to light up Derby city streets

Fundraising is vital to enable the hospice to continue to offer its care completely free of charge. Vic Rocca, Relationships Manager – Key Events, explained more:

“We are very excited to launch this year’s Moonlight Walk and can’t wait to welcome people to walk the city streets with us.

“As a registered charity, we need to raise over £4million each year. We can only achieve this with the support of local people getting behind events such as the Moonlight Walk.

“Whether you register by yourself or as part of a team, it’s set to be a night full of fun, laughter and celebration.”

Moonlight Walkers

Walkers receive an official Moonlight Walk t-shirt and walker number and will receive a medal at the finish line. Party packs are also available to purchase to help walkers stand out on the night.

The standard Moonlight Walk entry fee is £18. Everyone who takes part is encouraged to raise £48 in sponsorship. This will help to fund four hours of Hospice at Home nursing care for patients at the very end of life.

Interested in taking part? Sign up to the Moonlight Walk online at www.treetops.org.uk/moonlightwalk2024