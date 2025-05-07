Hope Valley charity book sale - from books to baristas, or even barristers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Refresh your book collection by donating your winter reading to the book sale and stocking up for the year to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular annual book sale is at Hathersage Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 24 and remember it’s not just novels but a wide range of interests including gardening, history, children’s books, cookery and just about every hobby under the sun.

Prices have not gone up since the sale started 13 years ago at 50p per paperback, £1 per hardback and £1 entry. Proceeds to support educational and entrepreneurial projects in Ethiopia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many years now local volunteer Marion Codd has been raising funds to help students in the area improve their lives and prospects. Each year she travels out at her own expense to teach English, and she knows that the money she raises makes all the difference in a rapidly changing country where the poorest people risk being left behind.