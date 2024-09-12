Hook Driven Indie Folk Songs: Sam Carter with Stuart McCallum "Silver Horizon" at Derby Folk Weekend

Saturday 12th October, The Old Bell Hotel, 51 Sadler Gate, Derby, DE1 3NQ. Doors: 20:00. Tickets: £14-£17.00. Box Office: 01332 255800. [email protected].

Sam Carter announced his fifth solo album, Silver Horizon, for release on Captain Records on Friday,16th of August. Featuring 11 hook-driven indie folk songs in an absorbing sound world, Silver Horizon represents a marked shift in style from Carter’s previous work.

Over his fifteen-year career, Midlands-born guitarist and songwriter Sam Carter has earned a reputation for vivid, heartfelt songwriting and captivating live performances. He is a highly regarded instrumentalist, renowned by many as “the finest English-style fingerpicking guitarist of his generation” (Jon Boden). Sam has appeared on national TV, including a spellbinding performance on Later… with Jools Holland, won a BBC Folk Award, and toured the world, sharing stages with folk’s leading lights, including Richard Thompson, Eliza Carthy, Martin Simpson, and Bella Hardy.

