Hook Driven Indie Folk Songs: Sam Carter with Stuart McCallum "Silver Horizon" at Derby Folk Weekend

Sam Carter announced his fifth solo album, Silver Horizon, for release on Captain Records on Friday,16th of August. Featuring 11 hook-driven indie folk songs in an absorbing sound world, Silver Horizon represents a marked shift in style from Carter’s previous work.

Over his fifteen-year career, Midlands-born guitarist and songwriter Sam Carter has earned a reputation for vivid, heartfelt songwriting and captivating live performances. He is a highly regarded instrumentalist, renowned by many as “the finest English-style fingerpicking guitarist of his generation” (Jon Boden). Sam has appeared on national TV, including a spellbinding performance on Later… with Jools Holland, won a BBC Folk Award, and toured the world, sharing stages with folk’s leading lights, including Richard Thompson, Eliza Carthy, Martin Simpson, and Bella Hardy.