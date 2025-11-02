Honey Box Live to transform BlueNote Derby into a live broadcast studio

Since its launch, Honey Box Live, now on its 9th series, has broadcast over 50 live shows and featured more than 140 emerging artists across the Midlands, building a reputation as a platform that combines professional studio-level production with live gig energy.

Derby’s iconic BlueNote nightclub will host the live broadcast and gig on November 30, featuring performances by Samantha Lloyd, Unlucky Strike, and Death Of The High Street.

While the show will be streamed live, organisers are urging fans to attend in person. The energy is electric, with performances unfolding all around the room, capturing every nuance of the live experience. BlueNote, first opened in 1978 and rumoured to have hosted recordings for Old Grey Whistle Test, provides a historic backdrop for this unique event.

“Being part of Honey Box Live is a fantastic opportunity for us. Supporting grassroots musicians strengthens the local music scene and benefits venues, artists, and the wider night-time economy.”

Ahead of the broadcast, Honey Box Live will run artist development workshops on 22 November, including Working with Live Audio and Songwriting: Craft and Context. Over lunch, attendees will hear a talk from Yasin El Ashrafi, award-winning mentor and entrepreneur and owner of HQ Recording Studio and HQ Familia record label, offering insight into artist development, management, and building sustainable music careers.

Honey Box Co-Producer Peter Herbert said:

Gareth Bardill, owner of BlueNote Nightclub, explained: “Bringing our development days and live broadcast to Derby for the first time shows how much talent is waiting to be discovered in the Midlands. These events give emerging artists the tools, guidance and confidence to thrive.”

The series combines hands-on workshops with live performance, offering audiences the chance to see emerging talent in an intimate, high-energy setting that mirrors the feel of a live studio session.

Tickets for the workshops and live gig are available now, and audiences are encouraged to follow @HoneyBoxLive and @BlueNoteDerby on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.