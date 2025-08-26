Holymoorside Well Dressings celebrate 200 years of Steam Railways and 100 years of Winnie the Pooh

Volunteers in Holymoorside have been working hard for 6 days to make this years Well Dressings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Hipper Well celebrates the 200th anniversary of the the Stockton and Darlington Railway - The world's first passenger steam railway.

The railway and engine were built by George Stevenson, who spent the latter part of his life in Chesterfield, and is buried here, in Holy Trinity Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The picture shows the first journey of ‘Locomotion no1’ pulling a train of coal carts with passengers and the carriage ‘Experiment’ across the Skerne Bridge, with spectators. The sides depict trains through the ages: Stevenson’s Rocket, an SECR C class steam train, the Flying Scotsman, the Mallard, a British Rail class 47 Diesel, and the Eurostar.

Hipper Well - 200 years of the Railway

The Whispering Well celebrates 100 years since the first named appearance of ‘Winnie the Pooh’ .

The picture attempts to re-create the original watercolour illustration of ‘Pooh Sticks’ on the page of the book, and our well dressings are aptly displayed close to a bridge over the River Hipper.

The Childrens Well - drawn by adults but flowered by children 16 and under - celebrates 30 years since the release of the animated film Toy Story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well Dressings take an enormous amount of time and effort, this years was more complicated than ever, with so many wheels (all ellipses and not circles) and so many figures! We had between 8 and 15 people working for 6 days to make them, if we add time taken for design and decision making, this comes to about 1,200 hours of work!

Whispering Well - Winnie the Pooh

Because our own costs are so low, almost all of the donations made at the well dressings are passed on to another charity, and this year, we have chosen to donate to Blythe House Hospice, who provide hospice care at home for people in North Derbyshire.

The Well Dressings will be on display from August 22nd until 7th September.

The Well Dressings are on Cotton Mill Hill, Holymoorside, S42 7EQ, they are located adjacent to the River Hipper at the bottom of Cotton Mill Hill, next to the UR Chapel, 100m East of The Bull Pub. What3Words: ///crypt.garden.producing