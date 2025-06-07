Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire – Community Open Weekend

By Lynda Barksby
Contributor
Published 7th Jun 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

We’re throwing open our doors and inviting you to experience the newly restored Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire, nestled in the heart of Staveley Cemetery.

Founded in 2022, our mission is to support physical and mental well-being through inclusive, movement-based practices in a welcoming community space.

Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire – Community Open Weekend

The Old Chapel, Staveley Cemetery

Believe in a better you !!Believe in a better you !!
Believe in a better you !!

Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd June | 11am – 4pm

We’re throwing open our doors and inviting you to experience the newly restored Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire, nestled in the heart of Staveley Cemetery. Founded in 2022, our mission is to support physical and mental well-being through inclusive, movement-based practices in a welcoming community space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our Open Weekend is your chance to explore a wide variety of classes, meet our passionate instructors, and experience what holistic health truly means. From high-energy aerial fitness to grounding yoga practices, we offer something for every body:

Aerial Silks, Hoop, Trapeze, Hammock

BungeeFit, Chair Yoga & Aerobics

Floor Yoga, Pre & Postnatal Hammock

Golden Motion, Circuit Surge

Booty & Belly Burn, Ball Balance

Sound Baths & Singing Bowls

All classes are adaptable for all ages, body types, and capabilities.

The Old Chapel has been lovingly restored, retaining as much of its historic beauty as possible. One of our most exciting additions is The Snug—a cosy, welcoming space where friendships and connections can flourish. During the event, The Snug will be open serving light bites, drink specials, and a few naughty-but-nice treats!

Our vision is simple: to empower you to take charge of your own health and wellness through movement, strength-building, balance, and community.

Come join us—let's move, connect, and thrive together.

Website: www.holistichealthhubderbyshire.co.uk

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Lynda 07787562405

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice