We’re throwing open our doors and inviting you to experience the newly restored Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire, nestled in the heart of Staveley Cemetery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2022, our mission is to support physical and mental well-being through inclusive, movement-based practices in a welcoming community space.

Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire – Community Open Weekend

The Old Chapel, Staveley Cemetery

Believe in a better you !!

Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd June | 11am – 4pm

We’re throwing open our doors and inviting you to experience the newly restored Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire, nestled in the heart of Staveley Cemetery. Founded in 2022, our mission is to support physical and mental well-being through inclusive, movement-based practices in a welcoming community space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Open Weekend is your chance to explore a wide variety of classes, meet our passionate instructors, and experience what holistic health truly means. From high-energy aerial fitness to grounding yoga practices, we offer something for every body:

Aerial Silks, Hoop, Trapeze, Hammock

BungeeFit, Chair Yoga & Aerobics

Floor Yoga, Pre & Postnatal Hammock

Golden Motion, Circuit Surge

Booty & Belly Burn, Ball Balance

Sound Baths & Singing Bowls

All classes are adaptable for all ages, body types, and capabilities.

The Old Chapel has been lovingly restored, retaining as much of its historic beauty as possible. One of our most exciting additions is The Snug—a cosy, welcoming space where friendships and connections can flourish. During the event, The Snug will be open serving light bites, drink specials, and a few naughty-but-nice treats!

Our vision is simple: to empower you to take charge of your own health and wellness through movement, strength-building, balance, and community.

Come join us—let's move, connect, and thrive together.

Contact: Lynda 07787562405