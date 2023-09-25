Hit Edinburgh Fringe 'Murder She Wrote' live comedy show set to appear at Derby’s Annie’s Burger Shack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Solve-Along-A Murder-She-Wrote, which is fronted by superfan Tim Benzie, went down a treat with audiences north of the border last month and has now been lined up for a one-night-only appearance Annie’s Burger Shack, in Friary Street, on October 17.

The show, which also appeared at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal in March, consists of an interactive screening of the Murder She Wrote episode Sing A Song of Murder, which sees central character Jessica Fletcher, played by Angela Lansbury, head to London, where she – inevitably - soon gets caught up in a murder-mystery.

The audience is invited to rate characters’ likelihood of being the killer on the Suspiciometer, keep an eye out for famous faces and take part in quizzes and even a singalong, and put their own powers of deduction to the test.

Tickets are now on sale for the show, which is just one of a packed line-up of events taking place at Derby’s Annie’s Burger Shack this autumn, alongside comedy gigs, drag bingo, singalong cinema screenings, live wrestling and even a record fair.

Will Bailey, head of events at Annie’s Burger Shack, said: “It’s amazing to be able to offer our customers the chance to come and watch a show of this calibre at our Derby restaurant.

“Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote was hugely popular during the Edinburgh Fringe and it’s previously played to sold-out shows across the UK and Australia. While it’s brilliant fun for anyone who loves solving crimes, its real appeal is the way it brings people together to pay homage to what is a classic TV detective show.

“We can’t wait. Who wouldn’t want to spend an evening tucking into a burger, drinking a beer and trying to solve a murder – or just sitting back and letting Angela Lansbury solve it for them?”

Other highlights of the autumn line-up include an appearance by TV comedian Milton Jones, who will be kicking off a regular season of comedy gigs from Just The Tonic, A Celebration of Father Ted, an Oktoberfest event on October 20, an appearance from popular funny man Joe Pasquale and another chance to see Clinton Baptiste, the hapless psychic from Channel Four’s Phoenix Nights, on December 4.

The chain’s Nottingham restaurant is also getting in on the act, with a showing of the film Pick It Up Ska in the 90s, a Glamour Ghoul Gala and a live Faulty Towers Dining Experience on November 8.

Will added: “Annie’s is still proudly a New England-style American burger diner at heart and the food and drink continues to be hugely important to what we do, but hosting events means we are able to offer audiences something different alongside it.

“We have worked tirelessly to put together a really diverse line-up of events both in Derby and at our Nottingham restaurant and the reaction we’ve had from customers this year has been nothing short of tremendous.”

Annie’s Burger Shack was founded by Annie Spaziano in Nottingham in 2009 and opened the doors to its Derby restaurant, which is based in a restored former First Church of Christ Scientist church building, in 2018.

Its elaborate burgers, which come complete with names such as the Elvis burger, the North Carolina and the Lemmy, has helped it to build up a loyal following in both cities, with all of its burgers available in vegan, veggie and meaty.