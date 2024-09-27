History buffs sought to shed light on heritage of aero engines used in Queen’s first flight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derby events venue is seeking Rolls-Royce heritage enthusiasts to share their knowledge about a Merlin engine that may have flown Queen Elizabeth II on her first flight as monarch.

Great Northern Classics, based in the former Rolls-Royce Heritage Centre, in Osmaston Road, Derby, will be firing up a working Merlin aero engine at a public open day on Saturday, October 5.

The venue also houses one of a batch of Merlin engines that may have ferried the Queen back to London from Kenya when she learned of the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

As several of these engines would have been swapped-in and out of the Queen’s four-engine BOAC Argonaut aeroplane during the period, Great Northern Classics is hoping that visitors to Saturday’s free event will have more information on the actual serial numbers of the engines that flew the former monarch.

A taster of the exhibits on display at the open day

The Rolls-Royce Merlin engine is perhaps best known for its unmistakable, guttural sound, particularly due to its association with the World War II Spitfire fighter plane.

Saturday’s open day, ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’, which runs from 10am-3pm, will also be crammed with activities for people of all ages to take part in – including engine building challenges, Scalextrix racing, slot-car racing, a model railway and refreshments in the centre’s café.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles is part of a “double-bill” of events at the vehicle heritage centre this weekend, as it precedes ‘Italian Day’ on Sunday, October 6, another free event for fans of Italian vehicles.

Shaun Matthews, founder and director of Great Northern Classics, said: “We’ve got something for everyone this weekend. Anyone who loves cars, motorcycles, planes and trains or wants to explore Osmaston’s incredible engineering legacy will be in their element.

“Both events this weekend will be perfect for a family day out, with activities taking place both indoors and outdoors. And, whatever the weather, we’ll be firing up that beautiful Merlin engine in our car park four times during Saturday, which will be a real treat for everyone.”

He added: “We’d also love to discover some more information about the Merlin engines that ferried the Queen on her first flight as monarch. With the huge wealth of engineering knowledge and heritage in Derby and Nottingham, we’re hoping someone out there can provide the missing link.”

Great Northern Classics occupies a number of huge old industrial buildings near the junction of Litchurch Lane and Osmaston Road, Derby.

Its central café area, which is open to the public, offers an event space for up to 350 people that can be hired out by anyone. The café space also acts as a mezzanine viewing point for many of the privately owned vehicles that are stored on site – including Ferraris, Bugattis, Aston Martins and Porsches.

Parking on site for Saturday’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles event will cost £1.50 per hour. Meanwhile, all Italian-made vehicles – of whatever type or age – can park for free on Sunday’s Italian Day event.

Admission for both events, which run from 10am-3pm, is free. No advance booking is required and all are welcome.

To discover more, visit www.greatnorthernclassics.co.uk.