Historic skills take centre stage at Derbyshire Conservation and Heritage Crafts Festival
This event will bring together skilled craftspeople, conservation experts, and members of the public to showcase and explore the rich heritage of Derbyshire’s traditional crafts. From stone masonry and roofing to weaving and lace-making, the festival will feature live demonstrations, expert talks, and stalls showcasing handmade goods.
Calling Skilled Craftspeople
Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust is inviting craftspeople working in heritage conservation and traditional trades to register for a stall at the festival.
“We are incredibly excited to launch the Derbyshire Conservation and Heritage Crafts Festival, which has been made possible with the support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of the Saving Our Heritage Project," said a spokesperson for DHBT. “This event will celebrate the remarkable skills that have shaped our region’s heritage, and we encourage craftspeople from all disciplines to take part.”
Festival Details
Date: Saturday, 13th September 2025
Location: Cromford Mills, Derbyshire
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
How to Get Involved
Craftspeople interested in taking part can register for a stall by visiting the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust website or contacting Tricia, Heritage Skills and Training Coordinator, at [email protected].
Find Out More
For further details on the project, visit www.derbyshirehistoricbuildingstrust.org.uk/buildings-at-risk or follow@dhbtrust on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
It is with thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players that this project has been made possible.