Heritage Walks in Belper – Discover the town’s history come to life
This September, Belper will come alive with history thanks to a series of Heritage Walks – themed guided tours that reveal the town’s fascinating past and uncover its most beautiful, often hidden corners. It’s a perfect opportunity to see Belper from a new perspective, in the company of passionate local historians.
Each walk tells a different story – from the skills of traditional ropemakers, to tales of shady characters, the hidden channels of Belper, and the extraordinary power of water that shaped the town’s industry.
September Heritage Walks in Belper:
- Tuesday 2nd September, 1.30pm A Twist in the Tale – Belper’s Ropemakers
- Sunday 7th September, 11am Shady Characters and Ne’er-do-wells
- Sunday 14th September, 10.30am–12.30pm More Belper Channels
- Sunday 21st September, 11am Belper’s Extraordinary Waterpower Story
More information and booking available at www.belpernorthmill.org.uk/calendar