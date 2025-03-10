Help select the soundtrack to Classic Ibiza's birthday celebrations at Chatsworth House this July

With the outdoor concert season drawing ever closer, the organisers of Classic Ibiza at Derbyshire's Chatsworth House on Saturday, July 12, have announced details of an extra-special track poll to mark its 10th birthday celebrations.

This year they are asking for your help to select the tunes being performed by Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, and the show’s special guests, London Community Gospel Choir.

This summer’s Classic Ibiza will see Urban Soul Orchestra perform more tracks than ever before in a set that is packed full of firm audience favourites. Insomnia by Faithless, Born Slippy by Underworld and Adagio For Strings by Tiësto are among the anthemic tunes sure to be given the full orchestral treatment.

London Community Gospel Choir will bring a fresh dynamic to the first half of the show, creating a euphoric wall of sound with Urban Soul Orchestra in a performance not to be missed. The organisers have compiled a shortlist of 12 tracks in their repertoire for you to choose from that lend themselves perfectly to the addition of a gospel choir.

Stephen Hussey's Urban Soul Orchestra at Classic Ibiza

The shortlisted tracks are: Blackwater (Octave One); Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) (Crystal Waters); (I Wanna Give You) Devotion (Nomad); Lola’s Theme (The Shapeshifters); Praise You (Fatboy Slim); Saltwater (Chicane); Sun Is Shining (Bob Marley vs. Funkstar De Luxe); Sunchyme (Dario G); Unfinished Sympathy (Massive Attack); Where Love Lives (Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles, David Morales); Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad? (Moby); and You Got the Love (The Source ft. Candi Staton).

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward says: “Classic Ibiza has always been about reimaging iconic house tunes to create a unique musical experience that is truly memorable. This year we’ll be taking the show to a whole new level, with London Community Gospel Choir joining Stephen Hussey’s incredible Urban Soul Orchestra as our special guests.

“Our annual track poll is a massive hit with our social media followers, so we want to do something extra-special to mark our 10th birthday celebrations. It gives our concertgoers the chance to feel part of the creative process – a true case of playing to your audience!”

You can join Classic Ibiza’s 58,000 social media followers by placing your vote here: https://poll.forms.app/classicibiza/2025-track-poll. Voting is open until April 21. The eight most popular tracks being added to the set will be announced shortly afterwards. Last year’s poll received over 5,000 votes.

Classic Ibiza special guests: London Community Gospel Choir

Tickets to Classic Ibiza’s 10th anniversary tour are selling fast, with some venues already at 70% capacity. Classic Ibiza at Chatsworth House is proud to be supporting Chatsworth House Trust and Ashgate Hospice.

Visit classicibiza.co.uk for tickets and more information.