Help for small businesses in Clay Cross
Rising costs, demands from customers, government regulations and access to grants and other finance are being affected by more frequent and extreme weather events and climate change more generally.
Meeting those challenges and doing your bit to safeguard the planet for future generations can seem daunting when you have little spare cash and even less time.
The answer is a free workshop that in only ninety minutes will give you a practical plan of action for your organisation. You’ll also get
- a workbook with lots more ideas and info
- a voucher for eight hours of support to help put your plan into action
- the chance to meet and share experiences with other local businesses and organisations
- breakfast refreshments
The event will run 8.30am to 10am on Wednesday, 16 October at Clay Cross Social Centre, Market Street S45 9JE. Places can be booked at: ClayX16Oct
If you can stay after the workshop, or want to drop in later, they’ll be expert advisors on hand plus information about the Clay Cross Town Deal and the Accelerator Programme, both of which offer grants and other help.
The event is organised by Climate Action North East Derbyshire and is free, thanks to funding from Four Winds Energy Co-operative. Interested but can’t make it? Just email [email protected] for alternatives.
