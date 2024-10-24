Help at hand for householders and businesses around Eckington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As temperatures fall and energy bills rise, help is at hand for householders and businesses in and around Eckington.

The ‘Warmer Homes, Better Businesses, Healthy Planet’ event will be held at Eckington Civic Centre on Friday, 15 November. Independent, expert help will be available from National Energy Action, Planet First Energy, Marches Energy Agency and the North East Derbyshire Accelerator programme.

They’ll be available from 10am to 4pm to help householders with their choice of suppliers, dealing with debts, benefits, insulation and other steps for improving energy efficiency.

The day will start at 8.30am with a business breakfast workshop. In just ninety minutes participants will develop a practical plan for improving their environmental performance. That can help cut costs, win customers, meet government regulations, aid recruitment and provide access to grants and other finance, as well as safeguarding the planet for future generations. Places, and free breakfast refreshments, can be booked at https://bit.ly/ClayX16Oct

The 'Warmer Homes, Better Businesses, Healthy Planet' is taking place in Eckington

From 10am the Accelerator programme will be offering advice on the support, including grants, they can offer to help businesses improve their sustainability. Planet First Energy can provide energy audits, energy efficiency advice and information on the best suppliers for businesses.

The event is organised by Climate Action North East Derbyshire and is free, thanks to funding from Four Winds Energy Co-operative. Interested but can’t make it? Just email [email protected] for alternatives.